Siwan journalist murder: Prime accused surrenders in court, says being framed

The prime accused in the murder case of Siwan journalist Rajdev Ranjan, Laddan Mian, who had been absconding since Ranjan was shot dead on May 13, surrendered before the district’s CJM court on Thursday morning. Speaking to reporters outside the court, Mian said he was “being framed”. The court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Mian is said to have close links with RJD strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin. Though the five accused nabbed earlier have reportedly confessed that they shot Ranjan on Mian’s instructions, Siwan police have not yet been able to establish Shahabuddin’s links with the murder.

Mian had left Siwan with his family two hours after Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of Hindustan, was shot dead. Police later arrested five shooters including Rohit, who allegedly shot Ranjan from point blank range. They have also recovered the weapon of offence. Police Thursday took Rohit and his associate Rishu on remand. They had been conducting raids on the possible hideouts of Mian till he surrendered Thursday.

Siwan SP Saurav Kumar Sah said: “We have sought Mian on police remand. He can reveal a lot about the case”.

According to the district police, two accused had said Mian lured them with money into committing the crime.

Mian, police said, had also provided the weapon of offence to Rohit, who is in his mid-twenties and did not have any previous record of crime.

According to Siwan police records, Mian has been involved in 20 cases, including those of murder and attempt to murder and Arms Act cases between 1999 and 2011.

Most of the cases are lodged at Town Police and Mufassil Police stations of Siwan town. Mian faced his first case — of attempt to murder — on June 12, 1999.

