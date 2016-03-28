VIDEO: Bengaluru doctor mows down motorist

52-year old Rizwan alias Ahmed Khan was killed on the spot and his 45-year old wife Mohsina Begum suffered multiple fractures after the car knocked down their two-wheeler. (Source: ANI) 52-year old Rizwan alias Ahmed Khan was killed on the spot and his 45-year old wife Mohsina Begum suffered multiple fractures after the car knocked down their two-wheeler. (Source: ANI)

One person was killed and at least three severely injured after a doctor rammed his Mercedes Benz car into three vehicles and then crashed into a house in Jayanagar area here.

Tension prevailed for some time in the area after 52-year old Rizwan alias Ahmed Khan was killed on the spot and his 45-year old wife Mohsina Begum suffered multiple fractures after the car knocked down their two-wheeler.

55-year old Dr. Shankar N. H., an orthopedician at the Siddhartha Clinic was driving his car with his domestic help- Sarita and her child on board.

Bengaluru: Car rammed into 2 cars & a scooter yesterday, then crashed into a house killing 1,injuring 3(Source:CCTV)http://t.co/CcfVYBU18P — ANI (@ANI_news) March 28, 2016

As Shankar reached the Madhavan Park, he brushed past a car. Fearing repercussions, he sped towards Byrasandra main road and rammed into a bike and two cars.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

The Benz came to a halt only after it ran into a roadside house, damaging it completely.

As the car was at top speed, one of the injured, Rizwan was dragged along with the car into the house. He died on the spot, while Mohsina suffered fractures.

Dr. Shankar, Sarita and her child also suffered minor injuries. The police, who reached the spot, rushed them to a hospital.

Dr Shankar was taken into custody and was sent to Bowring Hospital for medical examination.

His blood samples were collected and sent to Forensic Science Laboratory to check if he had consumed alcohol or a narcotic substance.

“Dr. Shankar is not in a condition to speak. Once he is fine, we will be able to know where he was going and what made him drive at top speed,” said a senior police officer.

A case has been registered in the Wilson Garden Traffic police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App