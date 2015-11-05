BCG, Amazon make top offers at IIMA’s summer placements, 17 students opt for entrepreneurship

The general management cohort saw participation from Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The Boston Consulting Group(BCG) emerged as the firm having made the highest offers at the end of the summer placement process this week with 19 offers, followed closely by global e-commerce major Amazon which made 18 offers.

The summer placement process for the Class of 2017 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in management saw more than 110 firms participate with top offers in double digits being made by firms like Accenture Strategy, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Bain & Co., Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey & Co. and BCG.

Among global investment banks, Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter, having picked 11 students for roles in financial markets, investment banking and financial strategy. In the sales and marketing domain, HUL and Johnson & Johnson made 6 offers each.

Amongst general management firms, Aditya Birla Group made 17 offers, which was the highest. Tata Administrative Services and Mahindra & Mahindra made 8 offers each.In the technology sector, Amazon was the largest recruiter having extended 18 offers to students for roles in marketing, operations, product marketing and product management while Flipkart extended 10 offers and Snapdeal made 6 offers.

This year, around 17 students opted out of the summer placement process to work on their own ventures, under the guidance and mentorship of CIIE, while 80 opted for ‘dream applications’ option given by the institute.

“It is noteworthy that about 80 students exercised their dream options in subsequent clusters, 17 students opted for entrepreneurial internship, and that all three clusters were house-full with key market leaders from within their cohorts. The number of students opting out to start out their own ventures has been increasing over the years.” said Satish Deodhar, the Chairperson of the Placement Committee, IIMA.

Deodhar added, “While consulting has been the top recruiter for internships, hiring from e-commerce firms has picked up. There were close to 80 dream applications this year. This gave students the flexibility and choice to build careers in sectors of their preference. Students have kept their dream offers right uptil the third cluster thereby opting for a better job fit and many also opted for analytics in e-commerce sector over consulting. Around 17 have gone for entrepreneurship which is a significant number from previous years,”

Recruiters in the management and niche consulting domain included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, A.T. Kearney, Bain & Co., McKinsey & Co., Monitor Deloitte, Parthenon, Roland Berger, Strategy &, the BCG among others. Prominent recruiters in the investment banking and markets space include Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS.

Among the banking, financial services and insurance recruiters included American Express, Axis Bank, Edelweiss, JM Financial, Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group and Yes Bank extended offers. Sales and marketing roles were offered by the regular recruiters like Airtel, HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV, Vodafone, Wipro, among others.

The general management cohort saw participation from Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services and Mahindra & Mahindra. The Internet & E-commerce space had recruiters like CarDekho, Flipkart, Ola Cabs, OYO Rooms, Rocket Internet, Snapdeal and Xiaomi and firms like Amazon and Microsoft in the technology space.

Yash Sheel Srivastava, the Recruitment Secretary at IIMA said, “The placement process was kicked off by 6 speaker series spanning traditional fields like consulting and finance and upcoming fields like e-commerce and operations. To ensure better flexibility, we increased dream applications -which allows a student to hold offers from earlier clusters and sit for companies across other clusters to 2. Additionally, 45% of the firms released shortlists up to 15 days prior to the process.”

