Jalandhar murder: Ex-BJP leader says accused took shelter in BJP councillor’s office

Giving a new twist to the brutal murder of a college student in Jalandhar’s Gurunanak Pura area, BJP leader Gurmeet Singh Aulakh, who resigned from the party Tuesday, claimed that the accused took shelter at the office of BJP councillior after committing the crime. Earlier, it was being alleged that the accused had taken shelter at the Jan Jagriti Manch after the murder.

In a bid to support his claims, he also showed video and photographs of the four main accused who were responsible for murdering Manpreet Singh. The accused-Raju Aulakh (cousin of Gurmeet Aulakh), Satinder Saini, Kaka and Maninder Goli- were seen sitting at the office of the BJP councillor Manjinder Singh Chattha minutes after committing the crime. “They were seen at the councillor’s office on May 25 just 15 minutes after the murder,” he alleged.

Aulakh further alleged that the councillor’s brother Harjit gave shelter to the accused where they washed their hands smeared with blood.

Demanding that action be taken against Harjit and that the police must investigate the CCTV footage, Aulakh alleged that due to his cousin, he has being implicated in this case on the behest of expelled BJP MLA from Jalandhar Manoranjan Kalia.

“I never denied that police had not questioned him in this case and that I received a call from my cousin after the murder. But how can I be guilty?Police found that I had no role in the murder,” he claimed.

When enquired, councillor Manjinder Chatta admitted that the accused had come to his office for few minutes while his brother was there. He further said that his brother Harjit was not aware that they had murdered someone. “They suddenly came there and my brother thought that Raju and his friends had a brawl with someone. So he asked them to go to a hospital. How we can be held guilty in this case?,” he asked.

However, BJP MLA Kalia was not available for his comments.

Notably, another BJP leader Kishan Lal Sharma had also alleged Kalia for influencing police investigation in this case following which he was expelled from party.

