Attacks on RTI activists: Ansari bats for exemplary punishment

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik greets Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Vice President Hamid Ansari looks on, in Lucknow on Monday. Ansari was in Lucknow to inaugurate the new RTI Bhavan being built at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Vishal Srivastav

TERMING AS “disquieting” the reports of attacks and assaults on the Right to Information (RTI) activists, Vice-President Hamid Ansari Monday said a strong message needs to be sent out by awarding “exemplary punishment” to the perpetrators.

“The person demanding information under the RTI Act should be emboldened and secure. Of late, there have been reports of attacks and assaults on information seekers. This is disquieting and needs to be taken seriously and prevented,” Ansari said.

He said that even if the number of such reported cases was small, “this shows the vulnerability” of information seekers. “Police authorities in states have to be sensitive to this and take effective steps to prevent the occurrence of such incidents. Exemplary punishment to the perpetrators would send a strong message around,” he added.

Ansari was addressing a function after dedicating the new building of Uttar Pradesh information commission —- the RTI Bhavan —- to the public.

Ansari listed intimidation and threats to information seekers, lack of adequate public awareness, especially in rural areas and lack of proper system to manage and disseminate information as constraints in effective implementation of the RTI Act. “We also have to rid ourselves of the old mindset regarding secrecy of government processes and transactions,” he added.

The Vice President also refused to buy the argument that disclosure of information would inhibit free and open expression of opinion during decision making by the government officers. “If the officials have approached the issues with honesty and in accordance with the rules then this argument does not seem justified,” he added.

Quoting from Central Information Commission’s report, Ansari said that that out of about 7.55 lakh RTI applications received by the public authorities in 2014-15, about 90,000 remained pending. He said, 8.40 per cent of the total RTI applications were rejected, and added that these figures “are a cause for worry and must be examined.”

He said that while the civil society organisations and media can act as pressure points, the corrective measures need to be taken by the government and information commissions. He also cited the large number of appeals and complaints —- about 3000 —- filed before the UP Information Commission every month. Stating that was “a large figure even for a large state like UP”, Ansari said it was indicative of the need for improving the quality of voluntary disclosure of information held with public authorities.

Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Justice A P Sahi of Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court and Chief Information Commissioner (UP) Jawed Usmani were present during the function.

The Governor raised concern over the misuse of the Act and almost 10 year delay in formulating the rules for its implementation. “The Act has increased public accountability and while corruption has become a curse for the nation, this Act comes as a blessing,” Naik said adding that at times it was also being “misused” and some people were doing it for their selfish ends. “I get applications on the letter heads of big companies seeking information. There is a sect, which is developing and is misusing the provisions of the Act,” he said, adding that that filing of frivolous applications under the RTI should be checked.

Citing his own example, Naik said that within few months of taking charge as Governor, he was surprised to receive an RTI application with a Rs 10 stamp paper, which sought to know his actual age, whether he had cancer and how it had been treated.

While, the Chief Minister said his government has ensured improvement in RTI infrastructure so that there could be more transparency and accountability, Justice Sahi pointed out the large number of cases pending with the information commission.

