Gujarat: AAP media in-charge’s wife, sister arrested for ‘attack’ on nurse

A day after Aam Aadmi Party’s media in-charge in Vadodara, Mehul Upadhyay, his wife Priya Upadhyay and sister Alpa Patel were booked for allegedly threatening and hurting a nurse of Gotri General Hospital in Vadodara, Gorwa Police Tuesday arrested Priya (25) and Alpa (38). The two were released on bail later.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 27 at Gotri General Hospital where accused Alpa Patel was admitted in the general ward after she had allegedly attempted suicide by consuming acid a few days back. On August 27, she had allegedly entered into an argument with a nursing staff, Unnati Trivedi, over shifting her to a special ward.

The heated arguments between the two had allegedly turned violent when Mehul and Riya Upadhyay reached the spot.

“Based on the complaint lodged by Trivedi on August 29, we have arrested Alpa Patel and Priya Upadhyay. Investigation is on to arrest Mehul Upadhyay,” said G J Gamit Police Sub Inspector, who is investigating the case.

The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

