Arunachal jawan, killed in J&K operation, laid to rest in native village

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul paying tributes to Havildar Hangpan Dada in Borduriya village in Tirap on Sunday. (Source: PRO Defence) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul paying tributes to Havildar Hangpan Dada in Borduriya village in Tirap on Sunday. (Source: PRO Defence)

The mortal remains of Havildar Hangpan Dada of the 35 Rashtirya Rifles was finally laid to rest with full military honour in his native village Borduriya in Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. Dada was killed during an operation against a group of heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate into Indian territory in the Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, who was present at the ceremony, paid rich tributes to the martyred warrior and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the slain soldier.

“In his supreme sacrifice, it is not just that Arunachal Pradesh has lost a brave son, but the nation too has lost a valiant soldier and selfless patriot. I salute the sacrifice that he has made in defense of our nation,” Chief Minister Pul said.

The CM also announced his government’s decision to name a government institution or a public infrastructure after him so that he would be immortalized forever. He also directed the district administration to erect a memorial as mark of respect to the brave soul.

Chief Minister Pul also said that he would write to the Prime Minister to accord the highest recognition to Hangpan Dada for his supreme sacrifice.

“If he (Hangpan) wanted, he could have avoided gun-fight upon sighting the terrorists. But he decided to take on catching them off-guard knowing the risks for the sake of the security of the country,” Pul said. “Through his bravery, late Hangpan Dada has brought great respect to Arunachal Pradesh and to Borduria village to where he belonged. Else Arunachal Pradesh is generally in the news only for wrong reasons,” he added.

A team of soldiers under Havildar Hangpan Dada had on Friday successfully foiled the evil designs of the infiltrators and eliminated four heavily armed terrorists, but in the ensuing fire fight the Havildar sustained fatal gunshot wounds and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, a Defence PRO press release said. Havildar Dada is survived by his wife Chasen Lowang Dada, daughter Roukhin (11) and son Senwang (7).