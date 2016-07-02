Arun Jaitley sees personal assets decline by Rs 2.83 cr in FY16

Taking into account the assets, including gold, silver, diamonds and bank and cash balance, held by his wife Sangeeta Jaitley, the total asset of the minister comes to Rs 68.41 crore at the end of March 2016. Taking into account the assets, including gold, silver, diamonds and bank and cash balance, held by his wife Sangeeta Jaitley, the total asset of the minister comes to Rs 68.41 crore at the end of March 2016.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has seen his assets decline by Rs 2.83 crore in fiscal year ended March 2016 to Rs 69.13 (rpt) 69.13 crore due to fall in cash balance in bank accounts.

In his declaration of Assets and Liabilities for 2015-16 posted on the PMO website, Jaitley said the value of his immovable properties including residential buildings and land remained unchanged at Rs 35.21 (rpt) 35.21 crore as compared to 2014-15 fiscal.

His bank balance with four bank accounts declined to Rs 1 crore from Rs 3.52 crore at the end of March 31, 2015. Deposits in other companies, including Enpro Oils Ltd and DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd were unchanged at Rs 17 crore.

His cash in hand dropped to Rs 65.29 lakh from Rs 95.35 lakh in March 2015. This together with PPF and other investments totalled to Rs 11 crore, down from Rs 11.24 crore. The value of his gold, silver and diamond holdings increased to Rs 1.86 crore at the end of March 2016, from Rs 1.76 crore in March 2015.

While the valuation of his gold jewellery holding has gone up to Rs 1.35 crore from Rs 1.25 crore in March 2015, that of valuation of silver holding has come down to Rs 5.54 crore at the end of March 2016.

The valuation of his diamond holding has remained unchanged at 45 lakh. As regards his vehicles, at the end of March 2016 the Minister has four cars — 2 Mercedes, one Honda Accord and a Toyota Fortuner — which has been financed through his personal earnings and savings, the disclosure said. At the end of March this year, the valuation of his vehicles came down to Rs 1.93 crore, from Rs 2.79 crore.

In 2014-15 fiscal, the Minister had five cars, including a BMW, which did not figure in 2015-2016 declarations. Taking into account the assets, including gold, silver, diamonds and bank and cash balance, held by his wife Sangeeta Jaitley, the total asset of the minister comes to Rs 69.13 (rpt) 69.13 crore at the end of March 2016. It was Rs 71.96 (rpt) 71.96 crore in March 2015.

