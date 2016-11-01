Armyman found dead in Delhi

The body of a 42-year-old armyman was found at an isolated spot on the Karnal Bypass in New Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The body of Subhash Chandra, a resident of Rajendrapura in Jammu and Kashmir, was found by a passerby who informed the local police on Tuesday afternoon, a police officer said.

“We have sent his body for post-mortem examination at Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital and are waiting for the reports to ascertain the reason behind the death,” the officer said. “Chandra was in the Indian Army and posted in Delhi. The doctors informed there were no visible injury marks on his body,” he added.

