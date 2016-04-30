Army guns down militant in Kashmir

Army Friday claimed to have killed a foreign militant in North Kashmir’s Potshai village. Army had killed three militants in the same area last week.

Army and the Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday night launched an operation after receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants in the village.

Villagers began to protest while the operation was going on. The Army, however, engaged the militants in firing before recovering the body of a militant from the spot.

A defence spokesman confirmed the killing of the militant in Potshai village.