Appoint new director: Health ministry to PGI

The Union Health Ministry has asked the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to begin the process of appointment of a new director for the institute. With this direction, the ministry has also put to rest the rumours that current director Prof Y K Chawla, whose tenure will end in October this year, will get an extension.

A senior ministry official told Chandigarh Newsline Thursday that the direction was given to the PGI administration recently. The official further said that the communication had been sent early because the entire selection process “will take months”. “PGI is one of the country’s top institutes, and we need to find a suitable person for the post,” he said.

When asked if the extension of the present director was on the cards, the official denied the same. “There is no report that the present director wants an extension,” he said.

PGI spokeswoman Manju Wadwalkar, however, said that she was not aware of the communication received by the institute from the ministry.

In October 2013, Dr Chawla had beaten 23 other candidates who were in the race for the post.

Those who were shortlisted by the selection committee last time were asked to present a document envisioning a better growth model for the institute. The committee had focused not only on the academic record and clinical performance of the candidate, but also on his/her leadership qualities and acceptability within the institute.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App