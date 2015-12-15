Anandiben Patel inaugurates work on ‘Statue of Sardar Patel’

Gujrat CM Anandi Patel inaugurates concrete work of Statue of Unity to mark Sardar Patel death anniversary on Tuesday (Source: Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) Gujrat CM Anandi Patel inaugurates concrete work of Statue of Unity to mark Sardar Patel death anniversary on Tuesday (Source: Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel inaugurated the work on concrete foundation raft of the Statue of Unity, to mark the 65th death anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Tuesday. Taking a moment to thank Narendra Modi led NDA government for clearing the state government’s request for installation of 30 sluice gates on Narmada Dam to raise its height to 138.68 meters, Anandiben said that Sardar Patel would be “proud” that the BJP has fulfilled his dream of constructing the Narmada Dam for the benefit of farmers.

Anandiben paid her tributes to Sardar Patel at the venue, held over the bailey bridge constructed for the purpose of transporting construction materials, and said that the extension of the height of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam will benefit farmers even on “borders of Pakistan”.

Speaking at the event, Anandiben said, “I have inaugurated the foundation raft concrete work on the Statue of Sardar Patel, which was envisioned by Narendra bhai (Modi), as the world’s tallest statue. This work will now go on uninterrupted for six days in order to complete the concreting of the raft. We are positive that the entire statue will be completed within the next two years or so.”

Anandiben also said that the work of installation of 30 sluice gates over the Narmada dam would also be completed by next year, raising the height of the dam from 121.92 meters to 138.68 meters. Anandiben credited the prudence of the Modi-led NDA government for clearing the state government’s eight year old plea.

“The work of installation of the gates is on. Once complete, it will ensure that water will be supplied right until the border of Pakistan. Currently, we have already ensured that Kutch receives water. This dam, commissioned in 1961, had been Sardar Patel’s dream and he will be proud that the BJP has made his dream come true. We petitioned the UPA government for eight years since 2006, but it took Narendra bhai only 17 days to clear the file when he assumed office of the Prime Minister,” Anandiben said.

SS Rathod, Director, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) said, “From the time of the inauguration at the hands of Anandiben, the raft foundation work will continue round the clock for six days. Close to 4500 cubic meters of concrete will be compressed with ice in a process that follows precision so as to ensure that there is no heat in the mixture.”

The 3-meter deep raft foundation will now see round-the-clock concreting for the next six days to ensure safe bearing capacity of 2300 KPA, officials said. Rathod added that the museum and memorial park would be completed before the construction of the feet of the statue begins, next year. Rathod added that this phase of the project will also complete the construction of the main bridge connecting the statue to the Narmada bank as well as the road along the bank leading to Sadhu Bet.

The contract for the project was handed over to L&T, in October 2014 and the estimated cost of the project is about Rs 2980 crores. The project includes an exhibition hall, audio visual presentation on the life of Sardar Patel as well a memorial park.

