Amid calls for CBI probe, Gadkari, Fadnavis back land allotment to Ramdev

File photo of Baba Ramdev. Express photo by Jaipal Singh File photo of Baba Ramdev. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

MAHARASHTRA Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Surface Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari Saturday came out in support of allotment of a 220-acre plot to yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Food and Herbal Park. The two BJP leaders attended a “bhoomipujan” ceremony for a food park Patanjali will set up on the land.

“It (the land) was allotted after three tenders in the interest of Vidarbha’s farmers. This is going to be the world’s biggest food park,” Fadnavis said. “Baba claims nobody can give farmers the rate he can. We observed complete transparency under norms of the Central Vigilance Commission while allotting the land to Patanjali — and there is still 275 acres left. Anyone can come and buy it.”

On Friday, former Nagpur MP Vilas Muttemwar of the Congress had demanded a CBI probe into the allotment of land to Ramdev’s firm at a “throwaway price of Rs 25 lakh against the going rate of Rs 1 crore”.

After a “yajna” for the food park, which Ramdev said would be completed in five months, Ramdev, Fadnavis and Gadkari addressed the crowd. “Ramdev is no businessman. He isn’t going to earn a rupee out of this project,” Gadkari said. “His only intention is to help farmers. He is furthering the cause of Indian culture and Ayurveda.”

