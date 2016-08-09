CM Vijay Rupani keeps industry, home; his deputy gets key departments

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel greet each other after taking charge, in Gandhinagar on Monday. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel greet each other after taking charge, in Gandhinagar on Monday. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers. After dropping Saurabh Patel from the Cabinet, the three key portfolios handled by him — industry, finance and energy — have been divided among Rupani, Nitin Patel and Chiman Shaparia, respectively.

At the same time, Narmada and Kalpsar departments, which used to be handled by the chief minister for years, have been allocated to Deputy CM Nitin Patel. Pradipsinh Jadeja has been made Minister of State for Home, a high- profile department.

The list of allocation of departments was announced by Nitin Patel late in the evening amid speculations that there were some disputes among ministers. The deputy CM, however, blamed the delay on procedural issues like sending the list to the Governor’s office for his approval.

As per the list, Rupani has kept general administration, administrative reforms & training, industry, home, mines & minerals, ports, information & broadcasting, science & technology, all policies, climate change and planning with himself. He will also handle other matters not allocated to any minister.

Nitin Patel has been given responsibility of finance, urban development, urban housing, roads & buildings, capital projects (which handles many affairs of Gandhinagar city), Narmada, Kalpsar and petrochemicals. Allocation of several important portfolios to Nitin Patel appeared to be an attempt to pacify him after Rupani pipped him in the race for CM’s chair.

Rupani will have Rohit Patel from Anand as his state minister for the departments of industry and mines & minerals. He will also be handling finance department as an MoS.

Cabinet minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has been allocated revenue, education and legislative & parliamentary affairs. In the previous government, the CM had kept the revenue department.

Tribal leader Ganpat Vasava has been entrusted with the responsibility of tribal development, tourism and forests.

Babu Bokhiria, who was agriculture minister in the Anandiben government, will now handle the departments of water resources, animal husbandry & cow protection, fisheries, civil aviation and salt industry.

Responsibility of the agriculture department has been given to Chiman Shaparia. Atmaram Parmar, Dalit face of the Rupani government, has been made minister for social justice & empowerment, socially & educationally backward communities welfare and women & child development.

Earlier, social justice & empowerment department was being handled by Ramanlal Vora, who has been dropped by Rupani from the new cabinet. Jayesh Radadiya, son of Patidar strongman and Porbandar MP Vithhal Radadiya, who was elevated to the Cabinet rank, will be overseeing food security in Gujarat. He has been allocated the departments of food, civil supplies & consumer affairs, cottage industry and printing & stationery.

Dilip Thakor, an OBC leader from north Gujarat who was also elevated to the Cabinet rank, will be handling the departments of labour & employment, disaster management and pilgrimage development.

Among ministers of state, Pradipsinh Jadeja has got key portfolios of home & energy. A strong Amit Shah loyalist, Jadeja has also been made MoS with independent charge for police housing, border security, civil defence, jail, prohibition & excise, law & justice, religious places, non-resident Gujaratis and protocol.

Interestingly, Shankar Chaudhari, an OBC strongman from north Gujarat, was expected to get the high-profile portfolio of MoS (Home). He has been allocated the departments of health & family welfare, medical education and environment with independent charge.

He will also be MoS for urban development. A total of five state ministers have been given independent charge of various departments. Jayanti Kavadiya has retained his earlier position as MoS for panchayat, rural housing and rural development with independent charge.

Nanu Vanani has been made an MoS for water resources with independent charge. He will also look after primary & secondary education. First-time minister Rajendra Trivedi has got an independent charge of sports, youth & cultural Activities as an MoS. Trivedi will also be MoS for pilgrimage development.

Ishwarsinh Patel and Vallabh Kakadiya, both MoS, have been given independent charge of co-operation and transport, respectively. Koli strongman Parshottam Solanki has been made MoS for fisheries, while Jasha Barad will be MoS for water supply, civil aviation and salt industry. Bachu Khabad is allocated animal husbandry & cow protection as state minister.

Jaydrathsinh Parmar is now MoS for roads & buildings and higher & technical education. Nirmala Wadhwani, the only woman face in the Rupani cabinet, has been given the portfolio of MoS for women & child development.

Keshaji Chauhan will be MoS for socially & educationally backward classes welfare. Vallabh Vaghasia, on the other hand, will now be MoS for agriculture & urban housing. Shabdasharan Tadvi, a tribal leader, is given portfolio of MoS for forests and tribal development.

