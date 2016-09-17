CM Akhilesh Yadav should resign if unable to take decisions on his own: BJP

Flaying the Chief Minister, BJP state unit president Keshav Prasad Maurya said he has damaged the constitutional dignity of his post. (Source: File) Flaying the Chief Minister, BJP state unit president Keshav Prasad Maurya said he has damaged the constitutional dignity of his post. (Source: File)

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav over “ongoing Samajwadi Party drama”, the BJP on Saturday said the Chief Minister should resign as he is “not able” to take his decisions on his own. “If the person occupying constitutional post is not able to take decisions on his own then he is not capable of being the Chief Minister…under these circumstances Akhilesh Yadav should resign or dissolve the Vidhan Sabha and go in for fresh polls immediately,” BJP state unit president Keshav Prasad Maurya told newspersons in Lucknow.

He said protests by SP workers pose a law and order challenge. “SP workers are out to create anarchy under the patronage of government in this fight between power and personal interests,” Maurya said.

He said SP leaders and workers are “challenging” the law and order of the state by threatening to indulge in arson. “The high voltage drama of Samajwadi Party and the Akhilesh Yadav government has come on the streets today and has now become a challenge for the law and order,” he said.

He said since Akhilesh has the home portfolio he should promptly take action against those indulging in such acts. Flaying the Chief Minister, Maurya said he has damaged the constitutional dignity of his post …”by holding an ‘outsider’ responsible for whatever is taking place in his ministry”. “He has also flouted the oath of Chief Minister’s post that he has taken,” he said.

