Aircraft to be used for the first time in Panchkula celebrations

DUSSEHRA CELEBRATIONS in Panchkula will be centred on the government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, as a special aircraft will fly over the venue and throw pamphlets urging people to fight against social evil of female foeticide. A special aircraft will be brought from the Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation, Pinjore, which will fly over Sector 5 Dussehra ground from 4.40 pm to 5.45 pm and throw pamphlets and rose petals. The pamphlets will also highlight the importance of Swachhta Abhiyan.

“This is for the first time that an aircraft will be used in the Dussehra celebrations in Panchkula. We have already sought permission from Civil Aviation Department, Haryana and Air Traffic Control, Chandigarh,” said Vishnu Goyal, chairman, Shri Mansa Devi Charitable Trust and Development Trust which is organising the function along with Adarsh Ramlila and Dramatics Club.

A 54-foot-tall effigy of Ravana has been prepared under the supervision of noted civil engineer Asgar Ali from Agra. “This time Dussehra will be special and fireworks will celebrate surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army against terrorists,” said Satpal Garg, president of the trust. Arrangements have been made for special crackers which symbolise the surgical strikes against the terrorists. Special security arrangements have been made for the occasion.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria will be the guest of honour. MLA Gian Chand Gupta too will be present. A cultural programme will start at 3 pm. Artistes’ team of Dilawar Kaushik will present Haryanvi folk dance performance and another group, led by Harinder Singh, will perform Bhangra. There will be Dandiya performance by artistes from Gujarat, led by Heena Patel. Characters from Disney cartoon will be seen distributing sweets and chocolates to children. Tasha Party from Jalandhar too will perform during the function.

