Let triple talaq issue be decided by SC: Tariq Anwar

The All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPB) has vociferously opposed any move to abolish triple talaq, saying it will be an infringement on the personal law governing the minority community. The All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPB) has vociferously opposed any move to abolish triple talaq, saying it will be an infringement on the personal law governing the minority community.

Amidst the ongoing debate over abolition of triple talaq, NCP general secretary Tariq Anwar on Friday said the issue should be left to the Supreme Court to decide. “Let the SC decide on triple talaq,” he told reporters. Anwar, a Lok Sabha MP from Katihar, however, personally wants triple talaq to be abolished. He said several Muslim countries have done away with the practice and it does not have the sanction of the Quran and the Hadith.

He said that since triple talaq is not in practice in several Muslim countries and a number of Muslim women organisations have pressed for its abolition, the Constitution and the judiciary are the appropriate forums to settle the issue once and for all.

On the strife in Jammu and Kashmir, Anwar blamed the ruling PDP-BJP coalition government for the “mess” in the border state and said that the people felt cheated in the manner the state government has handled the law and order situation there.

“A piquant situation prevails in Jammu and Kashmir as there is a coalition government comprising two parties (PDP and BJP) with neither having the mandate of the people to be in power,” the NCP leader said.

On the surgical strikes by the Indian Army across LoC recently, he said the credit went entirely to the armed forces for destroying terror camps across the border.

Anwar ridiculed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for taking credit for the surgical strikes.

