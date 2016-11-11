Ahead of Manipur polls, Congress loses key leaders to BJP

Now in his third term, Ibobi has long been battling dissidence within but, until recently, this was in a single-party state where the Congress faced hardly any opposition. (Source: File) Now in his third term, Ibobi has long been battling dissidence within but, until recently, this was in a single-party state where the Congress faced hardly any opposition. (Source: File)

WITH MONTHS to go for the Manipur elections, the state Congress has suffered a series of setbacks. In September, Yumkham Erabot, one of Manipur’s most prominent Congress leaders and widely considered Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh’s rival, left to join the BJP. In October, he was followed by two more MLAs — tribal leader Francis Ngajokpa and spokesperson, vice president and disciplinary committee chairman N Biren.

Now in his third term, Ibobi has long been battling dissidence within but, until recently, this was in a single-party state where the Congress faced hardly any opposition. Then in 2014, the BJP placed its first footprints on the small Northeastern state. Membership surged, the state party office was spruced up.

“What is happening in Manipur now is alarming,” Biren, the most prominent of the three, told The Indian Express. “The hill-valley divide is wider than ever… I can’t just stand aside and watch the state deteriorate and eventually split into smaller areas. We have to become one Manipur – Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas and Pangals all together.”

Biren said he had set three preconditions before joining the BJP. “The first is a topographical need-based budget exclusively for the hill districts,” he said. His second condition is that the Fifth Schedule, which protects tribal land in the five tribal districts out of Manipur’s nine, be extended to valley land. “This needs to be done so that the Meiteis and their land are protected just like tribal land.” The third condition is that the Centre a time-bound approach to resolving insurgency. “Insurgents roam around with arms, extorting money; people live in fear.”

Biren claimed the BJP central leadership has agreed to include his preconditions in its vision document.

Sources close to the chief minister played down the setbacks. An aide agreed the RSS has increased membership and become more active but insisted its Manipur cadre “is not politically inclined”. “The Manipur shakha and the Imphal shakha are headed by two teachers who have neither any political background nor any interest in politics. The defecting MLAs had expected at least seven or eight more to go with them, which did not happen. If you look at the BJP in Manipur, they have been filling their ranks with riffraff. Barring these MLAs, there are very few who actually have any political experience,” the aide said. “The BJP simply does not have prominent faces. If they do well, they will get 10-15 seats, no more.”

For the past few years, Biren had been at the centre of much acrimony in the party. In February this year, Biren had led a group of 20 MLAs against deputy CM and Home Minister G Gaihkangam and insisted that Singh carry out a cabinet reshuffle. The reshuffle did not take place although Biren was made Congress vice president.

