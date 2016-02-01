Actor Swara Bhaskar condemns Delhi Police for action against students

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar today criticised Delhi Police after a video emerged of policemen beating up students protesting over the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula.
Delhi Police has drawn flak after a video surfaced showing policemen assaulting some students during a protest here on January 30. Some people who are not in police uniform, too, are seen attacking the protesters.
“Shame on #DelhiPolice for beating peaceful protestors @ March 4 #JusticeForRohithVemula ! #DalitLivesMatter #shame,” Swara posted on twitter.
Shame on #DelhiPolice for beating peaceful protestors @ March 4 #JusticeForRohithVemula ! #DalitLivesMatter #shame http://t.co/tathRHXI0Q
— Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) January 31, 2016
Sharing a picture of a man who is not in police uniform beating up students, including women, the “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” actress wrote, “Look at this pic ask @DelhiPolice @BhimBassi who this man in Blue Jacket is beating student #DelhiPoliceHiresGoons.”
Look at this pic ask @DelhiPolice @BhimBassi who this man in Blue Jacket is beating student? #DelhiPoliceHiresGoons pic.twitter.com/ZDOfK92dBb
— Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) February 1, 2016
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 1, 2016 at 2:26 pmSwara Bhaskar, now bhakts will attack you. Bhakts do not find anything wrong if a girl is dragged by hair and beaten. Its normal for them.Reply
- Feb 1, 2016 at 1:41 pmWho is Swara bhaskar ?Reply
- Feb 2, 2016 at 8:41 amPoliticians are using Police as a punching bag. Two days back there was an attack on former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan by SFI activists in Kovalam, Kerala. The Kerala police have taken disciplinary action against three civil policemen and a Sub-Inspector over their alleged inaction against SFI activists. Sreenivasan blamed police for failing to act. CPM district secretary Kadakampally Surendran alleged that there was a “conspiracy behind the police inaction”Reply
- Feb 1, 2016 at 6:29 pmIf Swara Bhaskar is Angry then the Mr. Bi should be Careful ...... She can go to any extend if she is Angry..... Mr. Bi should be carefulReply
- Feb 1, 2016 at 4:02 pmOnly licking Modi is justifiedReply
- Load More Comments