Actor Swara Bhaskar condemns Delhi Police for action against students

Swara Bhaskar criticised Delhi Police after a video emerged of policemen beating up students protesting over the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2016 6:42 pm
Swara Bhaskar, Delhi Police, Rohith Vemula, Delhi Police Beating Students, Policemen Beating up students, Policemen Assaultin Students, India News Delhi Police has drawn flak after a video surfaced showing policemen assaulting some students during a protest here on January 30.
Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar today criticised Delhi Police after a video emerged of policemen beating up students protesting over the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula.

Delhi Police has drawn flak after a video surfaced showing policemen assaulting some students during a protest here on January 30. Some people who are not in police uniform, too, are seen attacking the protesters.

“Shame on #DelhiPolice for beating peaceful protestors @ March 4 #JusticeForRohithVemula ! #DalitLivesMatter #shame,” Swara posted on twitter.

Sharing a picture of a man who is not in police uniform beating up students, including women, the “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” actress wrote, “Look at this pic ask @DelhiPolice @BhimBassi who this man in Blue Jacket is beating student #DelhiPoliceHiresGoons.”

  1. D
    Dinesh Singh
    Feb 1, 2016 at 2:26 pm
    Swara Bhaskar, now bhakts will attack you. Bhakts do not find anything wrong if a girl is dragged by hair and beaten. Its normal for them.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. T
      tjus
      Feb 1, 2016 at 1:41 pm
      Who is Swara bhaskar ?
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. M
        mohan
        Feb 2, 2016 at 8:41 am
        Politicians are using Police as a punching bag. Two days back there was an attack on former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan by SFI activists in Kovalam, Kerala. The Kerala police have taken disciplinary action against three civil policemen and a Sub-Inspector over their alleged inaction against SFI activists. Sreenivasan blamed police for failing to act. CPM district secretary Kadakampally Surendran alleged that there was a “conspiracy behind the police inaction”
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. M
          Mangoman New
          Feb 1, 2016 at 6:29 pm
          If Swara Bhaskar is Angry then the Mr. Bi should be Careful ...... She can go to any extend if she is Angry..... Mr. Bi should be careful
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          1. I
            Indian
            Feb 1, 2016 at 4:02 pm
            Only licking Modi is justified
            (0)(0)
            Reply
