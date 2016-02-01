Actor Swara Bhaskar condemns Delhi Police for action against students

Delhi Police has drawn flak after a video surfaced showing policemen assaulting some students during a protest here on January 30. Delhi Police has drawn flak after a video surfaced showing policemen assaulting some students during a protest here on January 30.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar today criticised Delhi Police after a video emerged of policemen beating up students protesting over the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula.

Delhi Police has drawn flak after a video surfaced showing policemen assaulting some students during a protest here on January 30. Some people who are not in police uniform, too, are seen attacking the protesters.

“Shame on #DelhiPolice for beating peaceful protestors @ March 4 #JusticeForRohithVemula ! #DalitLivesMatter #shame,” Swara posted on twitter.

Sharing a picture of a man who is not in police uniform beating up students, including women, the “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” actress wrote, “Look at this pic ask @DelhiPolice @BhimBassi who this man in Blue Jacket is beating student #DelhiPoliceHiresGoons.”

