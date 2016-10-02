Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s visit on Republic Day will boost ties: PM Modi

“Thank you for very kindly agreeing to grace the 2017 Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest,” Modi tweeted. “Thank you for very kindly agreeing to grace the 2017 Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest,” Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade next year and said his visit will give a “very strong boost” to bilateral ties.

“Thank you for very kindly agreeing to grace the 2017 Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest,” he tweeted.

Mohamed bin Zayed replied to his tweet, saying: “I am pleased to join in your Republic Day celebrations, wishing your friendly country more progress and prosperity.”

Modi, in another tweet, said that the visit of the Crown Prince will give a “very strong boost to the vibrant India-UAE ties”.

