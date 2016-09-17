Alleging BJP-RSS involvement in assault, AAP writes to minority commission

AAP MLA Rituraj Govind and Convenor of the Delhi Unit of AAP, Dilip Pandey during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI) AAP MLA Rituraj Govind and Convenor of the Delhi Unit of AAP, Dilip Pandey during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI)

AAP Friday wrote to the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) alleging the involvement of BJP and RSS in the assault of three persons, including a madrasa teacher, by suspected cow vigilantes in the capital. In his letter to the NCM, AAP Kirari MLA Rituraj Govind alleged “political patronage” in the incident in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawla on September 14.”

“The accused, who brutally thrashed the victims, have identified themselves as gau rakshaks. A few elements were deliberately trying to give the incident a communal angle… The Muslim community is extremely angry over the incident and a climate of tension is prevailing in the area… Since staging these incidents are impossible without the political patronage of BJP and RSS, they should also be acted against…,” wrote Rituraj.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the NCM has written to the police commissioner asking him to a submit a report on the matter at the earliest. “NCM takes an extremely serious view of the attack on Muslim youths by cow vigilantes in Delhi. It has written to the commissioner to submit a report on the issue at the earliest,” said Praveen Davar, an NCM member.

He said the Commission wants a report from the authorities concerned whenever such incidents take place, so that they can even visit the place and examine the issue on their own if they are not satisfied with the report.

