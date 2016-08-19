AAP clips Sanjay Singh’s wings, names Jarnail Singh as Punjab co-incharge

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference at a city hotel in Lucknow on monday. Express photo by Vishal srivastav 06.01.2013 Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference at a city hotel in Lucknow on monday. Express photo by Vishal srivastav 06.01.2013

DELHI CHIEF Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Thursday named journalist-turned-Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh as co-incharge of Punjab affairs and party spokesperson. The development comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab affairs incharge Sanjay Singh and national organisation building head Durgesh Pathak were accused of seeking money for tickets.

Jarnail Singh had hit the headlines for hurling a shoe at former Union Finance Minister P Chidambram in 2009.

On Wednesday, a founder member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Pavittar Singh, had accused Sanjay Singh and Pathak of demanding Rs 50 lakh for party ticket for Pavittar’s wife.

Now by handing over an important assignment to Jarnail Singh, who is a riot victim, the party has diluted the powers of Sanjay Singh and provided a Sikh face to party’s campaign for the 2017 elections in Punjab.

A Sikh face will also help ward off allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was being run by “outsiders” since Sanjay Singh is not a Punjabi. The appointment also holds significance in the light of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu reportedly reluctant to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sources said protests faced by most of the nominees after their nominations for Assembly elections have not gone down well with the senior leadership in Delhi. State convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur, too, has been sulking that the party has ignored his recommendations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App