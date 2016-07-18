Aadhaar cards: Digital locker for IGR services to start from August

After a delay of at least three months, the Inspectorate General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) will initiate the digital locker system from August for e-registration, where an individual will be able to save the agreement copy of the property, Index II as well as the receipt in soft format on the centre’s digital locker system.

The programme was delayed for the last three months and IGR officials are in the final round of talks with the National Informatics Centre before initiating the process in the coming month.

“All the technical issues have been sorted out and the NIC should be ready with the system by the coming month,” said an official from the IGR department.

The digital locker can be operated if one has an Aadhaar card. With Aadhaar coverage having increased in the state, the department is ready to roll out the services soon.

“This will enable the person to keep these documents on his/her name based on the Aadhaar number. With most of the districts having an 80-90 per cent coverage, the programme has been initiated by the department so that these documents can be saved in the digital locker,” said IGR officials.

The digital locker system will make it easier for people to store, retrieve and share these documents with other agencies safely.

IGR officials said the department will be the first to link e-registration with the digital locker.

The Aadhaar-linked DigiLocker is part of the Centre’s ambitious digital India scheme, which will enable people to safekeep their documents such as those related to address, identity, education and property in a paperless format in the repository’s free storage space.

The system will enable people and agencies to push these documents in the locker and share them electronically.

IGR officials who were closely working with the National Informatics Centre said the DigiLocker system enables departmental transfer of documents, saving a lot of time and paperwork.

The officials said once the registration is completed using the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) card, they will automatically send the papers to the digital locker and eventually they will be able to retrieve them.

The main advantage of this process is that it will reduce dependence on physical documentation.

The department has stated that apart from leave and licence documents, people can register first sale of flats by developers and MHADA allotment letters.

The IGR department is gradually making it mandatory for executors of leave and licence documents to go in for e-registration at empanelled service providers by doing away with manual registration at its offices. Officials said the Aadhaar-based e-registration will help people file documents at their convenience.

