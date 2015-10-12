7/11 convicts seek fresh probe, quote BJP, Munde statements

The 12 convicts in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case have written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking a fresh probe into the matter. The eight-page letter also contains news clippings of statements made by late BJP leader Gopinath Munde who had sought a new probe.
“We are convicted by the court only on false and fabricated evidence, though some of the actual perpetrators of these blasts have already been arrested by Crime Branch and NIA. ATS has cheated the court and the entire nation by falsely implicating us and by fabricating false evidence.
BJP and late Gopinath Munde had sought a CBI probe into the case,” the letter signed by the 12 convicts said.
The letter has requested the authorities to probe the case again with the help of the National Investigation Agency.
