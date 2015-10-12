7/11 convicts seek fresh probe, quote BJP, Munde statements

The 12 convicts in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case have written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking a fresh probe into the matter. The eight-page letter also contains news clippings of statements made by late BJP leader Gopinath Munde who had sought a new probe.

“We are convicted by the court only on false and fabricated evidence, though some of the actual perpetrators of these blasts have already been arrested by Crime Branch and NIA. ATS has cheated the court and the entire nation by falsely implicating us and by fabricating false evidence.

Share This Article Related Article PNB fraud: Letter Rogatory sent to UK to stop fund transfer from Nirav Modi account

PNB fraud: Letter Rogatory sent to UK to stop fund transfer from Nirav Modi account Kathua rape-murder case: Mehbooba rejects BJP ministers’ demand for CBI probe

Kathua rape-murder case: Mehbooba rejects BJP ministers’ demand for CBI probe Sohrabuddin case: Bombay High Court says not getting enough assistance from CBI

Sohrabuddin case: Bombay High Court says not getting enough assistance from CBI Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC asks Centre to decide on Tamil Nadu govt’s letter on remission

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC asks Centre to decide on Tamil Nadu govt’s letter on remission 2006 Malegaon blasts: Why ATS, CBI and NIA reached different conclusions, asks Bombay HC

2006 Malegaon blasts: Why ATS, CBI and NIA reached different conclusions, asks Bombay HC Convicts’ kin meet Pankaja Munde to seek fresh probe in 7/11 case

BJP and late Gopinath Munde had sought a CBI probe into the case,” the letter signed by the 12 convicts said.

The letter has requested the authorities to probe the case again with the help of the National Investigation Agency.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App