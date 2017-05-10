India, Netherlands to boost anti-terror effort

Sushma Swaraj with her Netherlands counterpart Bert Koenders in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Sushma Swaraj with her Netherlands counterpart Bert Koenders in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

India and the Netherlands on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the threat of terrorism and resolved to work bilaterally and globally to fight the menace in all its forms and manifestations.

During talks with her Dutch counterpart Bert Koenders, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also sought the Netherlands’ support for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) at the UN.

At the meeting, Koenders expressed his country’s strong support for India’s permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council.

On her part, Swaraj thanked him for support to India’s accession to various multilateral export control regimes as well as for its bid for NSG membership.

“The two leaders expressed deep concern on the grave threat posed by terrorism to international peace and security and reaffirmed to work both bilaterally and globally to fight the menace in all its forms and manifestations,” the ministry said.

