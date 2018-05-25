India, Netherlands call for action on terror, name Pakistan-based groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in New Delhi on Thursday. (Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in New Delhi on Thursday. (Renuka Puri)

Calling for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) in the United Nations as an instrument for a global alliance of nations against terrorism, India and the Netherlands on Thursday asked all countries to work towards rooting out terror networks, disrupting their financing channels and halting cross-border movement of terrorists.

After the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, a joint statement named Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba along with al-Qaida and IS which are threatening peace and security in South Asia and Europe.

“The leaders called upon all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels, and halting cross-border movement of terrorists including foreign fighters,” the statement said. The Netherlands also reaffirmed its strong support to building consensus among members of the Nuclear Suppliers Group for India’s bid for membership of grouping, the statement added.

In his statement, Modi said there is huge scope for ramping up trade ties between the two countries and talked about economic reforms being undertaken by his government to promote growth. “I am strongly committed towards economic reforms,” he said. After the talks, Rutte signed the framework agreement for the International Solar Alliance, making the Netherlands the 64th country to be part of the India-promoted initiative.

Reflecting the growing strategic trust between the two countries, the leaders also noted the progress made by both sides in finalising the text of the agreement on mutual protection of classified information in the field of defence. On trade, the two leaders underlined the significant role the Netherlands can play as India’s “Gateway to Europe”. “Both sides also agreed to consider putting in place a reciprocal fast track mechanism to resolve issues confronted by businesses and to promote greater two-way bilateral investments,” said the joint statement.

The two sides announced a wide range of MoUs and initiatives across different sectors including in areas of agri-food and horticulture, IT, space, life sciences, health and smart cities. “The two countries are working very closely in many areas on the economic and political side. We are a much smaller country but the friendship and cooperation is intense at the moment,” Rutte said.

