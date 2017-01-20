India, Nepal should cooperate for mutual benefit: Nepal Minister

India and Nepal should cooperate for mutual benefit by understanding each other’s sensitivities, a Nepalese Minister has said. (Source: Express Photo) India and Nepal should cooperate for mutual benefit by understanding each other’s sensitivities, a Nepalese Minister has said. (Source: Express Photo)

India and Nepal should cooperate for mutual benefit by understanding each other’s sensitivities, a Nepalese Minister has said. “As the largest democracy in the world, India would help building a peaceful, prosperous and stable Nepal,” said Minister for Urban Development Arjun Narsing KC on Thursday adding that “both the countries should cooperate and collaborate for mutual benefit by understanding each other’s sensitivities.”

He was addressing a gathering during the “North-East Cultural Festival – Namaste Nepal here.”India would help build a peaceful, prosperous and stable Nepal,” Narsing said.

“Nepal and India, the two traditional friends are tied together by the bonds of cultural, historical, geographical and economic proximities and the cultural festival will help further cement the ties,” he said. The festival is organised in the Nepalese capital and across other cities.

The cultural festival includes diverse activities such as food festival, art exhibition, talk programme and various other cultural events. The first phase of the festival concluded here yesterday and the remaining cultural events are taking place in other districts of Laitpur, Pokhara, Birgunj, Biratnagar, Dharan, Janakpur, Dolakha and Sindhupalchok.

The event is organised by the of Embassy of India, Kathmandu an Indian Cultural Centre. Cultural institutes and drama clubs from north-east states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Shillong are taking part in the mega event.

Nepal has been facing political crisis since the adoption of a new Constitution in September 2015 that divides the country into seven provinces. The agitating Madhesi parties want the hilly districts not to be mixed with the plains while demarcating the provincial boundaries.

Madhesis, mostly Indian-origin, launched a six-month-long agitation from September 2015 to February last year in which more than 50 people were killed. The agitation had also crippled the landlocked country’s economy as supplies from India were blocked.