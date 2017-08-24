India, Nepal to enhance security, defence ties; ink 8 pacts: top developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba before their talks in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo by Shirish Shete Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba before their talks in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo by Shirish Shete

Nepal on Thursday signed at least eight pacts with India, including on cooperation in countering drug trafficking, and gave an assurance that it won’t allow any activity against India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba held extensive talks and laid emphasis on closer cooperation between the two countries’ security and defence forces to prevent any misuse of their open border. PM Modu said at a joint press briefing: “Defence ties and assistance in security are an important aspect of our partnership. Our defence interests are also dependent on and connected to each other.” Deuba, on his part, gave an assurance of “every support, every help and cooperation”.

Here are the top developments:

1. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said India conveyed to Nepal that the country should forge the “broadest possible consensus” and take every section of the people along in implementing its new Constitution.

2. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu laid stress on the need to have enhanced connectivity between India and Nepal, saying it would boost economic growth of the two countries.

3. Nepal Prime Minister Deuba acknowledged there were “issues” in the implementation of the Constitution but expressed confidence that a Constitution “encompassing” the views of the people from all sections and ethnicities would be a reality.

4. The two leaders jointly inaugurated the Kataiya-Kusaha and Raxaul-Parwanipur cross border power transmission lines.

Modi said this would give an additional 100 MW of power to Nepal, apart from the existing 350 MW. The two sides, he added, had also agreed on development of the Ramayana and Buddhist tourism circuits through better connectivity.

5. Flood management and irrigation projects were a point of focus in the talks between the two countries. Modi stressed on greater coordination and consultation between the agencies of India and Nepal on flood management and said the two sides must work towards a long term solution, taking into consideration each others interests.

(With PTI inputs)

