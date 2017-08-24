India, Nepal ink eight pacts: PM Modi says no limit on bilateral cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, poses with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba for a photo at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India. (Source: AP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, poses with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba for a photo at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India. (Source: AP)

India and Nepal inked eight pacts on Thursday, including joint cooperation on countering drug trafficking. After holding bilateral talks on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated two cross-border power transmission lines in Nepal.

At a joint press conference by the two prime ministers, Modi said talks with his counterpart has been “positive” and there is no limit on the extent of their bilateral partnership.

“Today, PM Deuba and I had thorough and positive discussions on the limitless possibilities of cooperation between the two countries. It is a privilege to be part of Nepal’s development and economic progress,” he said.

Modi identified defence and security as an important aspect of bilateral ties. He assured to provide every possible assistance to Nepal, which has been recently affected by floods.

Meanwhile, Deuba said Nepal would “never allow any anti-India activities from its soil”.

Earlier, Deuba was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he is staying as a state guest.

Deuba arrived here yesterday on a four-day visit, his first foreign trip after assuming office in June this year.

