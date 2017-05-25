India needs to innovate for a better tomorrow : Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre) Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

India needs to innovate and work towards a better tomorrow rather than resting on the assumption that everything is good, Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal today said.

Goyal was reacting to yesterday’s remarks made by visiting Harvard Business School professor and economist Michael E Porter who said, ‘Business environment in India is better but not good’.

“As (Michael) Porter yesterday said things are better but not good. And I am delighted that you said because the day you start thinking that things are good, I think that will be the end of all thinking about innovation on further improvements to the working of the government,” the minister said.

He was addressing India’s National Competitiveness Forum. “I think that it’s important that we continuously be in a state of flux in a journey towards a better tomorrow. I would think getting better than what we were is going to be the way forward,” he said.

The good, he said, will always remain the long way ahead because the objective and style of this government have been to set very aggressive goals and very large targets.

“Look at things to scale, do your programmes skillfully and the important thing at the end of the day is economics of money which should be good for the people of India,” he said.

