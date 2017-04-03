India needs Bihar-like ‘Mahagathbandhan’, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a A “Mahagathbandhan” (Grand Alliance) of non-BJP parties is needed at the national level. Talking to media in the state capital, Kumar said that a “Mahagathbandhan” would prove successful in the next parliamentary polls.

“The Grand Alliance of JD-U, RJD and Congress proved successful in Bihar assembly polls in 2015 when it defeated the BJP-led NDA. The only answer is a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ of non-BJP parties at the national level now,” he said.

He urged the non-BJP parties to set their own agenda instead of reacting to the agenda set by those in power in New Delhi. Nitish Kumar added that there were no dearth of leaders or faces for the post of Prime Minister.

