India need not panic over countries snapping ties with Qatar: Expert

There is nothing to panic for Indians in general and Keralites in particular over Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE deciding to snap diplomatic ties with Qatar, a leading migration expert said Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to IANS, S. Irudayarajan, senior faculty at the Centre for Development Studies who heads the migration unit, said if these countries ask their nationals in Qatar to return to their countries, the immediate gain would be for South Asia.

According to a study by Irudayarajan, there are around 1.5 lakh Keralites in Qatar.

“One thing for certain is that there will be short-term gains for South Asia as the Qatar economy will have to move on and jobs will be there for the taking. But it’s too early to say what the long term effects would be,” said Irudayarajan, adding that one has to now watch if these countries ask their nationals to return.

“As long as India does not send any such notification of recall, Indians in Qatar need not worry. Long term implications have to be studied, and the Indian government should start studying it closely,” added Irudayarajan.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia was also cutting land, air and sea contact with Qatar. The four countries have accused Qatar of supporting terrorism.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App