Modi in Myanmar: India to release 40 jailed Myanmar citizens, says PM at joint press briefing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during Modi’s three day visit to Myanmar. Image: MEA India Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during Modi’s three day visit to Myanmar. Image: MEA India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning met Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi post which the two leaders issued a joint statement to the media. Modi said the two neighbouring countries had similar security concerns and that it was important for them to work together. Suu Kyi said that “together we will ensure that terror is not allowed to take roots in our country, on our soil or in neighboring countries.”

On the violence in Rakhine, Prime Minister Modi said: “We share your concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state and the violence against security forces and also how innocent lives have been affected. We hope that all stakeholders together can find a way out in which unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar is respected.”

Modi also announced that citizens of Myanmar who wish to visit India will be given gratis visas, and forty Myanmarese citizens in Indian jails will be released.

Modi also said that the partnership between India and Myanmar in areas of health, education and research will ensure development turns into happiness.

The two nations signed seven MoUs and announced a Cultural Exchange Programme for the period 2017 – 2020.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd