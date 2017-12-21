India, Myanmar sign MoU for development of Rakhine

India’s Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File) India’s Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

India and Myanmar on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at developing Myanmar’s Rakhine state. The MoU comes in the backdrop of massive migration of Rohingya refugees from violence-wracked Rakhine to Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar signed the MoU on India’s behalf in the presence Myanmar’s Minister for Social Welfare Win Myat Aye, Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vikram Misri tweeted.

According to Misri, the MoU is a government-to-government (G2G) agreement on long-term socio-economic development of Rakhine.

After the signing of the MoU, Jaishankar called on Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw.

Misri said that during the meeting, discussions focused on delivering on commitments made during the bilateral summit between Suu Kyi and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September. The commitments included a development package for Rakhine and extending the bilateral agenda.

