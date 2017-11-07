India must be more proactive in Kashmir: counter-terror expert from UAE

On the use of pellets guns by security forces in Kashmir, he said, “I think you should do other things before you get to these things (pellets guns). (Picture for representation purpose) On the use of pellets guns by security forces in Kashmir, he said, “I think you should do other things before you get to these things (pellets guns). (Picture for representation purpose)

A top counter-terrorism expert from the UAE, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, said India needs to “proactively” deal with the situation in Kashmir and “cannot afford to wait and wake up until they (Kashmiris) come and demonstrate” (throw stones).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Hedayah Foundation that works on countering violent extremism, said he was not in favour of mainstreaming madrasa education but it (education) should be in the “best interests of the nation”.

The UP government has decided to introduce NCERT books in madrasas in UP, apart from making mathematics and science compulsory at intermediate levels in these schools. About this, Nuaimi said, “I cannot say mainstream. But the structure of the education system should serve the best interest of the nation.”

On the use of pellets guns by security forces in Kashmir, he said, “I think you should do other things before you get to these things (pellets guns). We have to be proactive in dealing with them. You do not let your kids get used by these (extremists) groups. For their future, you will have to be proactive and convince these kids that they have to concentrate on their future, education. They have to be loyal to their nation. You just don’t wait and wake up until they come and demonstrate.”

