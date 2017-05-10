India moved ICJ as Jadhav’s life is under threat in Pakistan: MEA

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

India decided to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the issue of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav as he is in illegal detention in Pakistan and his life is under threat, the External Affairs Ministry said today.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the decision was taken in the case after careful deliberation. He said India made 16 requests for consular access to Jadhav but there was no response from Pakistan on the demand. Islamabad has also not responded to India’s request for papers relating to Jadhav’s case.

There is also no information on the status of appeal by Jadhav’s family against the order of a Pakistan military court which sentenced him to death on charges of “spying”.

Baglay also said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had written to Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz on April 27 requesting visa for Jadhav’s family. The International Court of Justice at the Hague had yesterday stayed the execution of Jadhav.

The order had come a day after India approached it against the death sentence handed down to Jadhav by Pakistan’s Field General Court Martial last month, according to official sources.

