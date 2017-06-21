India most reliable partner for Afghanistan: Pentagon

FILE – The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) FILE – The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

India is Afghanistan’s most reliable regional partner, the Pentagon has said in its latest Afghan report, the first under the Trump administration. “India is providing significant training opportunities for Afghan officers and enlisted personnel. Approximately 130 Afghans travel to India each year to attend various military academy and commissioning programs,” it said in the six-monthly report to the US Congress.

“India is Afghanistan’s most reliable regional partner and the largest contributor of development assistance in the region, including civil development projects such as the Afghanistan-India Friendship Dam and the Afghan parliament building,” the Pentagon added.

According to the report which covers the period of December 2016 to May 2017, India has donated limited security assistance, most notably four Mi-35 aircraft. In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan signed the Chabahar Port agreement opening a trade route into Central Asia and Europe and allowing for the bypass of Pakistan, the Pentagon said.

India enjoys close relations with Afghanistan, and both accuse common neighbour Pakistan of not doing enough to stop Islamist militants operating on its territory. India provided development aid of INR 221 crore to Afghanistan between April 1, 2016 and March 27, 2017, according to official figures.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App