India monsoon blog: Pre-monsoon showers lash Kerala!

All through June, we will bring you the latest updates on the rains as well as fun stuff you can do.

Welcome to the India monsoon blog! The monsoon is just around the corner, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that it will make landfall on the coast of Kerala as early as Tuesday. In fact, this evening Kerala got another round of pre-monsoon showers! Folks there already have their raincoats and umbrellas out while we in New Delhi deal with the scorching May summer! The much-needed rains, come first week of June, will bring a huge sigh of relief to people across the country.

We will run this blog till the end of June, bringing you daily updates on the weather as well as fun stuff that you can do indoors if you don’t enjoy stepping into a puddle!

Our Mumbai photojournalist Nirmal Harindran, who is holidaying back home in Kerala, sent us these amazing pictures of dark clouds setting over the coast of Cochin.

The sky plays games as the monsoon nears the Kerala coast. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran.

Sky plays its drama as monsoon nears its landing to the Kerala coast. A traditional cast-net fisherman apreading his nets in Fort Cochin beach. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran.

What we will also be doing is featuring your monsoon photos on this blog and on our social media platforms. So tweet, Facebook and Instagram us using #MonsoonExpress and our National Photo Editor Neeraj Priyadarshi will curate the best! Get your cameras out and also please take care not to get it wet in the rains.

Meanwhile, for those living in the Northeast, there’s a cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal, called MORA, that is inching further north as we speak and is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours. The tropical storm is expected to make landfall in Bangladesh in the early hours of Tuesday. India’s neighbouring country is on alert, with over 1,000 shelters set up for people who may need to evacuate.

With the monsoon fast approaching, parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the south are already experiencing pre-monsoon showers. After landing in Kerala, the monsoon will cover coastal Karnataka and make its way along the western coast to parts of Goa and the Konkan region in the first half of June, before hitting Mumbai and traveling further north to Delhi. IMD officials from Pune predict the monsoon will rapidly progress after June 4.

The map below shows the position of the monsoon clouds as of May 29 — you can see that in green.

Advancement of southwest monsoon 2017. (Source: IMD) Advancement of southwest monsoon 2017. (Source: IMD)

Due to the quick progression of the monsoon this year, the IMD has predicted it will make landfall in Kerala on Tuesday, May 30, two days ahead of the normal date for the onset of the monsoon on June 1. In a press release, the agency said, “The monsoon onset over Kerala in this year is likely to be close to the normal date. The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on 30th May with a model error of ± 4 days.”

IMD’s forecasts for the monsoon since 2012. (Source: IMD) IMD’s forecasts for the monsoon since 2012. (Source: IMD)

The southwest monsoon, which first hits the Andaman and Nicobar Islands every year around May 20, advanced over the region well in advance on May 14 due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea. The monsoon has currently advanced to some parts of the south Arabian sea and parts of the Bay of Bengal, as depicted in the map above.

More photos from Fort Cochin beach. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran.

The IMD has advised fishermen along the Andaman coast against venturing out to sea . Express photo by Nirmal Harindran.

An overcast sky in Cochin with scattered pre-monsoon showers continues. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

A man cycling near backwaters in Cochin. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 29th May 2017, Cochin.

Don’t forget, tweet/Instagram/Facebook your pictures to us using #MonsoonExpress! Have a suggestion on what we could add to this blog? Share it with us in the comment section below.

