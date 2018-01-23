India means business: PM Narendra Modi tells global CEOs at WEF in Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Switzerland, Monday. (Photo Source: The PM’s Instagram handle) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Switzerland, Monday. (Photo Source: The PM’s Instagram handle)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told top CEOs in Davos that India means business and presents exciting opportunity for the global businesses. Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Modi narrated India’s growth story. He was accompanied by top government officials including Vijay Gokhale, Jai Shankar and Ramesh Abhishek.

Under the tagline of “India means business”, the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India. After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about Modi narrating India’s growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India at Davos. The spokesperson also tweeted that the prime minister “hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies”.

Modi, who arrived in Davos on Monday evening, will deliver opening keynote address on Tuesday morning at the world economic forum annual meeting. Besides, he will also interact with the members of international business community of the WEF. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to attend Davos summit in 20 years.

