Bilateral maritime accord will strengthen mutual cooperation and capacities, says PM Modi on deal with Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnaut witnessing signing of an agreement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnaut witnessing signing of an agreement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, who is on a three-day visit to India, and signed a maritime security agreement after extensive talks with the nation. He also announced a $ 500 million line of credit to Mauritius as both the countries resolved to deepen ties in a range of areas including, the maritime domain. A total number of four agreements were signed between the two nations.

According to ANI report, India and Mauritius also agreed to cooperate in stepping up vigil against conventional and non-conventional threats in the Indian Ocean. “We agree that effective management of conventional and non-conventional threats in the Indian Ocean is essential to pursue economic opportunities. And, for this India-Mauritius cooperation is very very important,” said PM Modi.

“As frontline states of the Indian Ocean, the two sides ensure collective maritime security around the coasts and in Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs),” he added. He also announced a special carve-out on Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards for Mauritius.

In a statement, Modi said, “India is proud to participate actively in the ongoing development activities in Mauritius. The agreement today on the $500 million line of credit to Mauritius is a good example of our strong and continuing commitment to the development of Mauritius.”

Concluding his speech Modi added, “We applaud the leadership shown by Prime Minister Jugnauth in drawing attention to the importance of renewable energy. The signing and ratification of the framework agreement on International Solar Alliance by Mauritius has opened up new vistas of regional partnership for both countries in this field.”

The Mauritian leader too shared his views on the maritime security agreement and said,”We need to ensure that our sea links are safe and secure and our regular patrolling is conducted to combat illegal activities. The acquisition of offshore patrol vessels and fast interceptable boats have enhanced the capacity of our police and national coast guards to patrol and protect our maritime zones. We also appreciate the training dispensed to our police personnel which have enhance their skills.”

