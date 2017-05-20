India made a ‘serious mistake’ by going to ICJ over Kulbhushan Jadhav: Markandey Katju

Former Chairman, Press Council of India, Markandey Katju. Former Chairman, Press Council of India, Markandey Katju.

Former Press Council of India Chairman Markandey Katju in a social media post expressed concern over India’s move to file a case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan’s military court order to execute former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. In a post on Facebook, Katju said India has given Pakistan an opportunity to approach ICJ for deciding Kashmir dispute. “Pakistan must be very happy that we went to the ICJ over a single individual’s fate, as now they can raise all kinds of issues, particularly Kashmir, in international fora, to which we had always objected till now. By going to the ICJ we may have opened up a Pandora’s box,” he wrote.

Katju also said that it appears Pakistan’s minimal objection towards ICJ’s jurisdiction is because India has given it a chance to open up several other issues in front of the international court.

“…we have played into Pakistan’s hands, and given it a handle to open up many other issues . In fact that is why it seems that Pakistan did not seriously object to the jurisdiction of ICJ,” he said. He further said India can no longer object to ICJ’s jurisdiction, in case Pakistan approached the international court over Kashmir. “Now it is certain that Pakistan will approach the ICJ for deciding the Kashmir dispute, and it will then hardly lie in our mouth to object to the jurisdiction of ICJ, since we cannot blow hot and cold together,” he said.

Earlier this week, ICJ announced its judgement in Jadhav’s case and ruled in favour of India, ordering a stay on the execution. Jadhav was given a death sentence by a Pakistani military court after he was found guilty on charges of espionage. India strongly reacted against the decision and denied the authenticity of “confession” video offered by Pakistan as proof. India moved to ICJ regarding the matter after Pakistan denied consular access to Jadhav after repeated requests.

