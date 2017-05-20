India made a ‘serious mistake’ by going to ICJ over Kulbhushan Jadhav: Markandey Katju

Former Press Council of India Chairman Markandey Katju in a social media post expressed concern over India’s move to file a case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan’s military court order to execute former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. In a post on Facebook, Katju said India has given Pakistan an opportunity to approach ICJ for deciding Kashmir dispute. “Pakistan must be very happy that we went to the ICJ over a single individual’s fate, as now they can raise all kinds of issues, particularly Kashmir, in international fora, to which we had always objected till now. By going to the ICJ we may have opened up a Pandora’s box,” he wrote.
Katju also said that it appears Pakistan’s minimal objection towards ICJ’s jurisdiction is because India has given it a chance to open up several other issues in front of the international court.
“…we have played into Pakistan’s hands, and given it a handle to open up many other issues . In fact that is why it seems that Pakistan did not seriously object to the jurisdiction of ICJ,” he said. He further said India can no longer object to ICJ’s jurisdiction, in case Pakistan approached the international court over Kashmir. “Now it is certain that Pakistan will approach the ICJ for deciding the Kashmir dispute, and it will then hardly lie in our mouth to object to the jurisdiction of ICJ, since we cannot blow hot and cold together,” he said.
Earlier this week, ICJ announced its judgement in Jadhav’s case and ruled in favour of India, ordering a stay on the execution. Jadhav was given a death sentence by a Pakistani military court after he was found guilty on charges of espionage. India strongly reacted against the decision and denied the authenticity of “confession” video offered by Pakistan as proof. India moved to ICJ regarding the matter after Pakistan denied consular access to Jadhav after repeated requests.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 20, 2017 at 1:49 pmIndeed, by going to the ICJ we have opened up a Pandora’s box,Reply
- May 20, 2017 at 1:36 pmWhy many Indian judges are so casual in their behaviour? There seems to be lots of AKs everywhere!Reply
- May 20, 2017 at 1:31 pmHe is a nut case. Territorial dispute on which there is a bilateral agreement can't be decided in ICJ. Only collegium system can give India this kind of substandard HC/SC judges.Reply
- May 20, 2017 at 1:26 pmI have never seen such dumbest person and such foolish, naive, and baseless opinion and interpretation. I wonder what kind of great judgements this person might have delivered when he was a SC judge. Mr. Katzu, if STAN is happy about India going to ICJ and did not object strongly with only minimal objections, then WHY IN HEAVEN'S NAME THEY HAVE RE APPEALED THE ICJ TO RE-HEAR THE CASE? No wonder, your foolish utterances and false bravado got you a rightful slap from the apex court recently. Your statement 'One Single Individual' is in utter bad taste and lacks sensitivity. Whether one or hundred, a LIFE IS A LIFE. Have some sanity before you speak in public fora Mr.Katzu.Reply
- May 20, 2017 at 1:25 pmI have never seen such dumbest person and such foolish, naive, and baseless opinion and interpretation. I wonder what kind of great judgements this person might have delivered when he was a SC judge. Mr. Katzu, if stan is happy about India going to ICJ and did not object strongly with only minimal objections, then WHY IN HEAVEN'S NAME THEY HAVE RE APPEALED THE ICJ TO RE-HEAR THE CASE? No wonder, your foolish utterances and false bravado got you a rightful slap from the apex court recently. Your statement 'One Single Individual' is in utter bad taste and lacks sensitivity. Whether one or hundred, a LIFE IS A LIFE. Have some sanity before you speak in public fora Mr.Katzu.Reply
- May 20, 2017 at 1:24 pmimportant is to save jadhav & expose porkistan india shud keep trying pak dare not take india to ICJ for Kashmir as they also have worst record in balocistan india is democracy while porki is army controlledReply
- May 20, 2017 at 1:23 pmNo similarities.. Kashmir is territorial dispute. This is about rights of an citizen and human's right to a fair trial.Reply
- May 20, 2017 at 1:22 pmThis government may have won a minor battle yet what lies ahead is a thorny path. This government wants to make short term gains at the expense of long term national interests. We can find our nincompo ops always g standing & chest thumping like blue collared streetfighters instead of white collared diplomats. Of course, it is important to save a life yet in it's anxiety to play to the gallery & score some brownie points, the government has given Pa ki stan an option to internationalise Kashmir issue once again. Justice Katju is not the first to apprehend this probability; many of the opposition leaders too expressed such sentiments. Even if politicians in Pak is tan don't react in this manner, military establishment there shall force the elected government to take such a stepReply
- May 20, 2017 at 1:21 pmI have never seen such dumbest person and such foolish, naive, and baseless opinion and interpretation. I wonder what kind of great judgements this person might have delivered when he was a SC judge. Mr. Katzu, if stant is happy about Indian going to ICJ and did not object strongly with only minimal objections, then WHY IN THEY HAVE RE APPEALED THE ICJ TO RE-HEAR THE CASE? No wonder, your foolish utterances and false bravado got you a rightful slap from the apex court recently.Reply
- May 20, 2017 at 1:13 pmThis government will lead India to disaster.this happens when people with no lineage education and background are voted to power.Reply
- May 20, 2017 at 1:21 pmstrange you agreeing to this nonsense ex judge katju ??? looks like you also have similar IQ like him he is nothing but a barking congi puppet btw whats your own background that you lecturing others GOI has experts to take opinion & sadly you don't seem capable of thatReply
- Load More Comments