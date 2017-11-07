India launches anti-dumping probe into ‘cheap’ paper imports from Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from countries, including China (Photo for representation) India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from countries, including China (Photo for representation)

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into imports of a certain kind of paper from Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore following complaints from some domestic companies.

The West Coast Paper Mills, Tamil Nadu Newsprint, Papers Ltd, Ballarpur Industries and JK Paper had filed an application before the Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) for initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of ‘uncoated paper’ from the three countries.

The DGAD in a notification said it had found “sufficient prima facie evidence” of dumping of such paper from these countries. This paper is used as a photocopy or copy paper. The move is aimed at protecting domestic players in the sector against cheap imports. “The authority hereby initiates an investigation into the alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry,” it said.

In the probe, it would determine the existence and effect of the alleged dumping and recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry, it added. The period of probe will be April 2016 – June 2017 (15 months) for the investigators. However, for the purpose of injury investigation, the period will cover the data from 2013-2016.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports. As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of WTO. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from countries, including China.

