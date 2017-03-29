India, Kyrgyzstan working on easing visa norms

The MEA official emphasised that though Kyrgyzstan is “doubly landlocked”, it is surrounded by countries with growing economies — Russia, China, Iran, India and Pakistan. (Image for representational purposes) The MEA official emphasised that though Kyrgyzstan is “doubly landlocked”, it is surrounded by countries with growing economies — Russia, China, Iran, India and Pakistan. (Image for representational purposes)

Marking 25 years of diplomatic relations, India and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said they were working on “easing visa regulations” as they called for enhancing ties in sectors like business, tourism and culture. Addressing Indo-Kyrgyz Business Investment Forum in New Delhi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Amar Sinha, also suggested that New Delhi could become a “major trade hub” for that country due to geographical proximity and enhanced air connectivity.

“India was one of the first countries with which Kyrgyzstan established diplomatic ties soon after its independence. And in these 25 years, a solid foundation has been laid and it is now time to take off,” he said.

The senior official was speaking in the presence of the Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic to India, Samargiul Adamkulova, who, in her address, termed India as a “reliable and friendly partner country” for the last 25 years.

“We have relations in every area, from political to security, and people-to-people contact, but one major failure has been trade and economic relationship,” Sinha said.

Earlier, there was the disadvantage of land connectivity but now with three flights per week to Delhi from Bishkek, the flow of people has increased, and both sides must leverage this, besides old historical ties, he said.

“The lack of connectivity was not yielding results, but there is no excuse now. Airlines are operating, and both governments are working on easing visa regulations. Airline sector has to be supported by liberal visa regime, otherwise transport sector will itself suffer,” he added.

The Forum, hosted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce, was also addressed by Deputy Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymbek Orozbekov and other senior representatives from their government who pitched Kyrgyzstan as an investment and tourism destination for India.

“Bishkek is one of the most cosmopolitan capitals in central Asia, and we would like Indians to visit the Kyrgyz capital. It has an international cuisine, very decent golf course and amazing landscape. And, we have already seen a spike in both business and medical tourism to India from Bishkek,” Sinha said.

The MEA official emphasised that though Kyrgyzstan is “doubly landlocked”, it is surrounded by countries with growing economies — Russia, China, Iran, India and Pakistan.

