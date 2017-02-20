H1-B visa controversy: Centre likely to take up issue with 27 US lawmakers visiting India this week

H1-B Visa could become an issue between India and US. H1-B Visa could become an issue between India and US.

As 27 US lawmakers are visiting India this week, India is reportedly planning to discuss its concerns on the prospective H-1B Visa changes that may affect hundreds of IT professionals in the country. According to a report published in the Times of India, India also plans to discuss US’ plans to limit the supply of defence equipment with its neighbour Pakistan. India wishes to speak against the proposed changes to H1-B visa and give its approval to limiting Pakistan’s defence equipment supply.

The report says that a delegation of 19 lawmakers will visit New Delhi and Hyderabad, while another delegation of eight lawmakers will be visiting New Delhi and Bengaluru. Times of India cited an official with knowledge of the programme who said the lawmakers will be meeting with Union ministers, Members of Parliament, academics and industry leaders who will be representing India during the discussions.

Trump’s proposed changes to H1-B Visa, if passed by a majority in both Houses of Congress, will make it harder for those applying for H1-B visas as the minimum wage will be more than doubled, from $60,000 to $130,000.