India, Kazakhstan armies’ joint exercise from November 2 in Himachal Pradesh

“The aim of the exercise is to build and promote bilateral army-to-army relations and exchange skills and experiences between Kazakhstan Army and the Indian Army,” said Col Joshi, (File) “The aim of the exercise is to build and promote bilateral army-to-army relations and exchange skills and experiences between Kazakhstan Army and the Indian Army,” said Col Joshi, (File)

Troops of Indian and Kazakhstan armies will engage in a 14-day joint exercise from November 2 in Himachal Pradesh to strengthen bilateral relations and exchange skills and experiences. This is second joint military exercise between the two countries. The first edition of ‘Prabal Dostyk’ was held in Kazakhstan in 2016, defence spokesperson Col N N Joshi said.

“Indo-Kazakhstan joint army exercise ‘Prabal Dostyk 2017’ will be conducted between November 2 to 15 this year in Bakloh belt of Himachal Pradesh,” Col Joshi said.

The participating Indian troops have been drawn from the 3rd Battalion of the 11th Gorkha Rifles, he said, adding approximately 20 troops from both the countries will participate in the exercise. “The aim of the exercise is to build and promote bilateral army-to-army relations and exchange skills and experiences between Kazakhstan Army and the Indian Army,” Col Joshi said.

He said the exercise is also aimed at strengthening the ties between the two nations and will serve as a platform for exchanging drills for seamless interoperability.

The Indian troops participating in the joint exercise have undergone extensive training in counter terrorism and Low Intensity Conflict Operations at Counter Insurgency & Jungle Warfare School, Vairengte, he added. “The vast experience and expertise of Indian troops in counter insurgency operations holds special importance to the Kazakhstan Army,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App