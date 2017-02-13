India, Japan agree to play greater roles in the Indo-Pacific region

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares warm relations with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares warm relations with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

India and Japan have agreed that both sides can play an important role in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking on Monday at an event on ‘Indo-Pacific Region: Converging India-Japan Interests’, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the two sides carry the responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the region as they do not believe in militarisation. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares warm relations with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

“India and Japan are strongly committed to their shared values. Both are inclusive. India is not only looking East, it is acting East. All parts of India must be integrated,” he said, according to the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Expressing New Delhi’s trust in Tokyo, Rijiju said India wants to leverage Japanese expertise for development, as anything made in Japan is synonymous with quality.

Japanese ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu also present at the occasion, said that his country opposes any coercion and upholds freedom of navigation in the Asia-Pacific region. He said Tokyo is ready to play a greater role in the Indian Ocean, adding that both sides share much in common including a shared vision for Asia-Pacific. Hiramatsu said there is greater convergence between India, Japan and the US in the Asia-Pacific, adding that they can work together to maintain peace and stability of the region.