India, Italy to boost efforts to counter terrorism

India and Italy agreed to enhance cooperation to counter terrorism as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni on Monday. They also signed six agreements in energy, trade and railway sectors. There was, however, no mention of the issue of two Italian marines, who have been allowed to return home while the trial is still pending against them for allegedly killing two Indian fishermen off the Kerala coast in 2012.

Gentiloni’s visit is aimed at smoothening the tension between the two countries over the Italian marines issue. His visit is the first prime ministerial trip from Italy in more than a decade. Addressing the media with Gentiloni, Modi said they discussed wide-ranging issues, including the challenges posed by terrorism and cyber crimes. After the talks, Modi said, “We are both committed to fight terrorism in all its forms, and to strengthen our cooperation in cyber security. We are also committed to cooperation, and coordinate with each other on issues of shared interest in international fora.”

The joint statement said that the two leaders resolved to fight terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations. “The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation to take decisive and concerted actions against Al Qaeda, ISIS (Da’esh) and their affiliates and all other all UN designated globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities, including those mentioned in Para 8 of the 6th Oct 2017 India-EU Joint Statement on Cooperation in Combating Terrorism,” it said, referring to Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad among others.

