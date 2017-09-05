India issues demarche to acting Pak High Commissioner for infiltration by JeM terrorists

There had been no casualty or damage on the Indian side in the cross-border infiltration. There had been no casualty or damage on the Indian side in the cross-border infiltration.

India on Tuesday issued a demarche to the acting Pakistan High Commissioner for cross-border infiltration by a group of Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists, as reported by PTI. The development comes a day after a Pakistani intruder was killed near the international border as Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a ‘forced’ infiltration attempt by a group of heavily armed terrorists in Arnia sector of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir. It was around 3.40 pm that terrorists had opened fire on soldiers. Also Read: BSF kills Pakistani intruder, foils ‘forced’ infiltration attempt in Samba district

In order to facilitate terrorist to cross over to the Indian side, Pakistani Rangers had opened fire on BSF soldiers who had already been fighting the intruders. Under cover fire from Pakistani Rangers, one of the terrorists climbed the barbed wire fence and jumped over to the Indian side.

He barely walked some 50 meters from the border fence when alert BSF soldiers shot him dead. The other terrorists fled back to the Pakistani side. The intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 7.30 pm. However, there had been no casualty or damage on the Indian side.

