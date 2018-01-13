India-Israel relationship stronger than one vote in UN, says envoy Daniel Carmon

“I think the relationship is much stronger than one vote in the UN here and there,” Daniel Carmon said. (Source: Express photo) “I think the relationship is much stronger than one vote in the UN here and there,” Daniel Carmon said. (Source: Express photo)

The India-Israel relationship is much stronger than one vote in the UN, Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon said on Friday, referring to New Delhi’s vote against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“The question is if it will influence our relationship or if it can influence the relationship,” Carmon said in response to a question ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India starting Sunday.

“I think the relationship is much stronger than one vote in the UN here and there,” he said.

Last month, India joined the overwhelming Assembly majority to vote for the resolution that demanded that the US comply with Security Council decisions against changing the status of Jerusalem.

Carmon, however, maintained that there was a lot of importance in the votes in the UN and said that these have always been on the joint agenda between India and Israel.

“Sometimes it is India that comes to Israel with a request and sometimes Israel comes to India with a request,” he said.

“We cannot always fulfil those requests. That is why we are two countries, two members of the UN.”

The Ambassador mentioned Israel’s support to the Indian candidate for the International Court of Justice, Judge Dalveer Bhandari, last year.

Strengthening cooperation in key areas of trade and defence, including a possible inking of a multi-million dollar Israeli anti-tank missiles deal, is on the table during the visit of the Israeli Prime Minister from Sunday, with its envoy on Friday terming Indo- Israel ties as irreversible.

