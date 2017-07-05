India, Israel now ‘strategic partners’, to do ‘much more’ to fight terror

Tel Aviv : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi being received by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on his arrival, at Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv , Israel on Tuesday. PTI Tel Aviv : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi being received by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on his arrival, at Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv , Israel on Tuesday. PTI

As India and Israel elevated their relationship to a “strategic partnership” on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two countries live in complex geographies, and India has suffered first-hand the violence and hatred spread by terror. He said that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to do “much more together” to protect their strategic interests and combat growing radicalisation and terrorism, including in cyber space.

Defence cooperation, under the Make-in-India umbrella, as well as a strategic partnership on water and agriculture were forged between the two countries, with an eye on India’s national development objective of doubling farmers’ income by 2022, said Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.

Stating that the two countries need to cooperate in the field of counter-terrorism, Netanyahu described 26/11 as a “horrible terrorist attack”. He said the two countries are being challenged by “forces of terror” and have agreed to cooperate in countering terrorism. “This is an expression of our commitment…we are fighting for good, seeking the good, defending the good,” said the Israeli PM, after three hours of talks and a working lunch.

“India and Israel live in complex geographies. We are aware of strategic threats to regional peace and stability. India has suffered first-hand the violence and hatred spread by terror. So has Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I agreed to do much more together to protect our strategic interests and also cooperate to combat growing radicalisation and terrorism, including in cyber space,” Modi said in his remarks after the talks.

While the joint statement made a categorical reference to terrorism, it did not mention the phrase “cross-border terrorism”. “Recognising that terrorism poses a grave threat to global peace and stability, the two Prime Ministers reiterated their strong commitment to combat it in all its forms and manifestations. They stressed that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever.

The leaders asserted that strong measures should be taken against terrorists, terror organisations, their networks and all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism, or provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups. They also underscored the need to ensure that terrorist organisations do not get access to any WMD or technologies. Both leaders also committed to cooperate for the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT),” it said.

Responding to a specific question, Jaishankar pointed to the statement about measures to be taken “against terrorists, terror organisations, their networks and all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism, or provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups”, as an indication of “cross-border terrorism”, and remarked, “sometimes, people like longer sentences”.

The final joint statement included the “strategic partnership” component. “This historic first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel solidified the enduring friendship between their peoples and raised the bilateral relationship to that of a strategic partnership,” it said.

However, an earlier version of the joint statement, which was distributed by the Israeli side, simply said: “The historic first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel raised the bilateral relationship to a new level in order to solidify the enduring friendship between their peoples.” But the Israelis changed the statement later.

Defence cooperation was mentioned in the joint statement in the context of “joint development” and “Make in India”, although Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and other officials said that they would like to see “Make with India”.

While there was no explicit reference to defence cooperation in Modi and Netanyahu’s statements, the joint statement reaffirmed the importance of bilateral defence cooperation over the years, and it was agreed that “future developments in this sphere should focus on joint development of defence products, including transfer of technology from Israel, with a special emphasis on the ‘Make in India’ initiative.” Modi was effusive in his praise for Israel, as he called it “extraordinary” and said, “India admires the success of your people in overcoming adversity to advance, innovate and flourish against all odds.

In our modern journey, our paths have been different, but our belief in democratic values and economic progress has been a shared pursuit.” This visit, he said, is an occasion to “rejuvenate the bonds of our friendship; to compose a new chapter in our ties; and to jointly venture towards new horizons of engagement.”

The two countries signed seven agreements pertaining to water, space and agriculture. “Israel is among the leading nations in the field of innovation, water and agricultural technology. These are also among my priority areas in India’s development. We agreed that efficiency of water and resource use; water conservation and its purification; productivity increases in agriculture are key areas in deepening our bilateral cooperation,” he said.

The two sides decided to establish a bilateral Technology Innovation Fund worth US$ 40 million for research in industrial development. On the regional security situation, Modi said, “We also discussed the situation in West Asia and wider region. It is India’s hope that peace, dialogue and restraint will prevail.”

The joint statement said the two Prime Ministers discussed the developments pertaining to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. “They underlined the need for the establishment of a just and durable peace in the region. They reaffirmed their support for an early negotiated solution between the sides, based on mutual recognition and security arrangements,” it said.

Meanwhile, Modi met Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who was just two years old when he lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He also met Moshe’s Indian nanny, Sandra Samuels, and his grandparents Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg.

